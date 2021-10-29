Cheryl Quisenberry

QUISENBERRY, CHERYL ANN of Ortonville, Michigan; was called home by her Lord and Angels on October 27, 2021. She was 67.

Cheryl was born March 13, 1954 in Flint, Michigan to the late Houghtby and Loretta (nee: Krolicki Czischke) Shrapnell. She married Theodore Quisenberry on April 20, 1979 in Ortonville, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Theodore Quisenberry; loving daughter, Tara Lor Campbell; Grandmother of Rory Theodore Luck Campbell; one brother, Mark (Brenda) Shrapnell. She was sister-in-law to Thomas (Mindy) Quisenberry, Joseph (Lana) Quisenberry, Kathleen (Peter) Liebner, Kenneth (Nicole) Quisenberry, Timothy (Kim) Quisenberry and Jason (Shannon) Quisenberry. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cheryl was a long time educator for Brandon Schools teaching Special Education, Early Childhood Development and finished her career teaching English Language Learners. She loved to walk daily enjoying nature, animals and the trees. But most of all she loved being Grandmother to her grandson Rory. She absolutely loved their time together. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at Bridgewood Church 9765 Rattalee Lake Road, Clarkston. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Curt Demoff, officiating. Final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations for an educational fund for her grandson. Donations can be made to Theodore Quisenberry or Tara Campbell. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com.