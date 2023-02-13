Christopher Nixon

NIXON, CHRISTOPHER DEAN of Ortonville, Michigan passed away peacefully at home, with family, on February 5 th , 2023. He was 70. Chris was born on March 15 th , 1952 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Raymond Fred and Margaret Ellen (nee: Dean) Nixon. He married the former Pamela Jeanne Kozel in September 1972 in Elmhurst, Illinois. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Pamela Nixon; two sons, Daniel (Bethany) Nixon and Mark (Cortney) Nixon; four grandchildren, Roy, Della, Reagan, and Rhett; one sister, Shannon (Terry) Jacobson.

Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, riding motorcycles, and spending time outdoors with his friends and family. He loved annual hunting camp weekends in northern Michigan, and traveled all over the US and Canada on hunting and bike trips with close friends. He owned R.F. Nixon Associates with his father for more than 25 years, as part of a long career in the metal cutting and machine tool industries.

A memorial gathering will be at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 10 th from 4-7pm with a short prayer at 6. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, where Chris’ granddaughter attends (mail to 935 W. Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI 48661). Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home as well. To send a condolence to the family, or share a remembrance of Chris, go to www.villagefh.com.