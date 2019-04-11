Colors that run

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- The true colors of Mark Wood and about 60 runners emerged on a clear spring morning.

On April 6, Wood, 18, a GHS Senior kicked off his Capstone project by coordinating a color run at the middle school 5K cross country area.

Since 2013, GHS seniors like Wood, are challenged by a final school project that any student enrolled in a high school English class must complete to graduate. The project allows students to apply all they learn to a meaningful project.

Wood, a Martian Cross Country runner used his athletic skills to sell entries to the race which raised about $600 for the peer to peer program at the high school. Peer to peer is a strategy for providing ongoing support and modeling from one non-disabled pupil to a pupil with an individualized education program. It encompasses both the academic and social domains.

“We used five different colors of ground chalk,” said Wood. “Participants covered the course that included five stations and were ‘chalked’ as the they ran by.”

Wood expressed his thanks to St. Mark Church and Deacon Ron for their donations of chalk.

After graduation Wood will attend Mott Community College for a year before Ferris State University to study welding.