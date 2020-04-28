Comcast available for Ortonville businesses

By on No Comment

Ortonville- At the April 27 virtual meeting, the village council voted 7-0 to enter into a franchise agreement with Comcast.
“At this time they’re not interested in branching into residential,” said village manager Dale Stuart.
The service would be for business only along the M-15 corridor, and the franchise agreement is non-exclusive, as well as the current franchise agreement with Charter.
There would be a 5 percent service fee for the village, and it is uncertain when Comcast would begin running lines or providing service in the village.

Comcast available for Ortonville businesses added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.