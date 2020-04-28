Comcast available for Ortonville businesses

Ortonville- At the April 27 virtual meeting, the village council voted 7-0 to enter into a franchise agreement with Comcast.

“At this time they’re not interested in branching into residential,” said village manager Dale Stuart.

The service would be for business only along the M-15 corridor, and the franchise agreement is non-exclusive, as well as the current franchise agreement with Charter.

There would be a 5 percent service fee for the village, and it is uncertain when Comcast would begin running lines or providing service in the village.