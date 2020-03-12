Comcast coming to township

Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At the March 2 meeting, the township board voted 7-0 to enter into a franchise agreement with Comcast.

“Comcast is asking to bring service into the Township on M-15, and it’s for a portion that’s out in front of the high school, and a quarter mile north and a quarter mile south,” said supervisor Kathy Thurman.

The service would be for business only. Because of the cost to run new lines, other video service providers have not proached the township to input service.

“The franchise agreement we have with Charter is non-exclusive,” said Thurman.

There would be a five percent service fee for the township, and it is uncertain when Comcast would begin running lines or providing service in the township.