By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

As the winter months get closer, people may start shopping for Christmas presents, and the Community Christmas Toy Store is asking for something different this year.

“In the past, we have collected toys and games and the parents who qualify for OCEF have shopped for their children at the ‘Toy Store’,” said Linda Mizekewski. “Due to COVID we will be doing the Toy Store differently this year.”

Instead of toys and games, CCTS is asking for gift cards or checks to purchase gift cards, which will be distributed and allow parents to shop at stores for their children. This makes it safer for the toy store volunteers and for the parents shopping.

Gift cards or checks can be mailed to CCTS P.O. Box 733, Ortonville, MI 48462 or dropped off at Fire Station one in downtown Ortonville or at St. Anne Church. Also, anyone shopping on Amazon can check Amazon Smile and donate to Community Christmas Toy Store through purchases on certain Amazon products.

Anyone with questions can visit brandonccts.org or call Mizejewski at 248-627-2641.

“Thank you in advance for your generosity to see that no child is left out at Christmas,” she said.