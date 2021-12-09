Community gathers for Oxford

On Dec. 3, hundreds gathered in downtown Ortonville to remember the victims of the Oxford High School shooting. Photo by Patrick McAbee.

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- On the night to illuminate the downtown village Christmas Tree— community members joined to pray for their neighbors.

“We gather here in the dark of night with a heaviness in our hearts, reminding us of the brokenness of the world we live in, ” said Pastor Brian Johnson, of the Ortonville United Methodist Church to a crowd who gathered Friday night in the village for a candlelight vigil for the victims and families of the Oxford High School shooting. “This should be a time of joy and festive celebration, yet we share the burden of sorrow with our neighbors in Oxford. Let us not be defined by this one act of evil, rather spur us on to do good in the world.”

On Nov. 30, a sophomore at Oxford High School opened fire in the high school building. The incident injured six students and a teacher, and killed four other students. The four students killed were Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

A church bell rang four times in their memory while Oxford’s blue and yellow adorned the Village Christmas tree.

As of press time, most of the surviving victims had been discharged from the hospital.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was brought into custody within five minutes of the first 9-1-1 call on Nov. 30, and is being held in Oakland County Jail. He faces one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and will be charged as an adult.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also currently in the Oakland County Jail and each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their role in the event after they purchased the weapon used in the attack, seemingly as a Christmas gift, on Nov. 26.

Brandon Schools were closed Dec. 1-6 and reopened on Dec. 7.

Anyone looking to donate to the victims’ families can do so at any Oxford Bank or Genisys Credit Union branch. There are accounts set up at each institution to go directly to the families.