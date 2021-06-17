Cooking demo comming to Ortonville Farmers Market

By Shelby Stewart

The Ortonville Farmer’s Market is one of four Metro Detroit farmers markets selected to have cooking demonstrations this year. The demonstrations are sponsored by Genisys Credit Union in partnership with Taste the Local Difference.

“We are excited to have a partner in the Taste the Local Difference who shares the vision of educating and connecting communities to their local farmers and chefs,” said Jackie Buchanan, president and CEO of Genisys Credit Union. “Our hope is that this series will allow community members to see the importance of keeping a connection to home-grown food and become inspired to cook with local ingredients.”

The cooking demonstrations at the Ortonville, Troy, Rochester and Royal Oak farmers markets will begin in July and go through October, rotating through each market. Each demonstration will feature a recipe from a local chef with ingredients found at the farmers market. There will be samples of the dish and a recipe card for patrons to take home for themselves.

“We feel pretty lucky to be one of four markets in Oakland County to be able to host the cooking demonstration series this year,” said Matt Jenkins, DDA Executive Director. “These demos help us add a cultural component to the market and our downtown this summer.

The demonstrations for the Ortonville Farmers Market will be Aug. 7, 14 and 28 on the steps of Old Town Hall during the market. The market runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m., June 19-Oct. 2 except for Sept. 25 for Septemberfest.