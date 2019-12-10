Corie St. Pierre

St. PIERRE, CORIE RICHARD, of Goodrich; age 36; died December 8, 2019.

He was our sunshine. His smile would brighten up anybody’s day. He was born November 8, 1985 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Lorie Anne St. Pierre. He is survived by his mother, Lorie Anne St. Pierre; his grandparents, Thomas and Kathie Wimble; four siblings, Sarah (Fred) Gingell, Rylie (Jake) Champion, Baylie VanGilder and Reed VanGilder; great grandson of his Nana, Evelyn Major; uncle of Elliott; nephew of Renee Major. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to his grandparents to be forwarded to his school. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com