Coronavirus—a report for Brandon Township

By Kathy Thurman, Brandon Township Supervisor

Brandon Township has been closely monitoring the current coronavirus situation and keeping aware of local and statewide developments as they occur. At this time the Brandon Township Offices are currently CLOSED to the public. Our offices are staffed and we are trying to handle public business remotely by phone or email. We will schedule appointments on a limited basis for residents that need to come into the offices, providing they are free from flu/cold like symptoms and have not traveled outside of the United States in the past month. All Township services and meetings will continue to take place at this time. Although, we are making an effort to comply with state regulations of no groupings of more than 10 and a 6 feet separation distance. We would like to encourage the public to send their Township meeting comments to us so that they can stay home while their comments are read into the record.

All Senior Center programs and activities have been cancelled but we are still administering the Meals on Wheels program and transporting seniors to their doctor appointments. Parks and Recreation programs are on hold until school resumes.

We are asking residents to call the Township with their questions at (248) 627-4918. If any changes develop we will post them on our website at www.brandontownship.us, and on the Ortonville Community Facebook page.

