Corwin ‘Cory’ Reins

Corwin "Cory" Thomas Reins; 83; went to be with the LORD on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home with family at his side. Cory entered this life on October 31, 1936. He is survived by his daughters and grandchildren, Vickie (Jim) Gentry, Terrie (Jim) Sutton, Kim (Jeff) Langelier, Jami Howitt, Heather (Mike) Schiller and C.J. Sutton; great grandchildren, Christopher, Raven, Hailey, Noah, Emme and Alaina; great-great granddaughters, Karsyn and Scarlett; his brothers Clare (Mary) Reins, Carroll (Julie) Reins; special daughter Kathy Ainge Campbell; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Vonna; and his parents.

Cory was raised on a farm in Milo, Iowa. In May of 1957 Cory and his best friend “Doc” joined the army and he served in the Korean War. While stationed in Michigan in 1959, he met the love of his life Vonna, and they were wed on May 25, 1959. He then served in the Army Reserve until April 30, 1963. Later he worked as a millwright for General Motors for many years. Upon his retirement, he and Vonna loved to travel. He enjoyed landscaping and was very creative in his designs. He loved spending time with his family and welcomed every opportunity to be with them. Cory was truly a “Dad to all” to anyone that became a part of his life and he will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral home in Lake Orion.