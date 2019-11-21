Cost of prescription drugs for Michiganians, by Ruth Johnson

As many of you know the cost of prescription drugs is getting out of hand. It’s time that we come together in Lansing and pass legislation to make our medications more affordable.

The difference between what is charged in Michigan and America is very different from Europe and just across the river in Canada. For some, it’s a choice between filling their pantry or filling their prescriptions. In a state and nation like ours, that should not be a reality when our neighbor can get monthly prescriptions for up to 10 times cheaper. A few examples of life saving or quality of life preserving prescriptions, which are much cheaper in Canada include:

1. Tecfidera – For Multiple Sclerosis – Michigan residents pay 10 times more than people who are charged in Canada.

2.Lyrica– For Seizures and Fibromyalgia – Michigan residents pay 9.6 times more than people are charged in Canada.

3. Advair– For COPD and Asthma – Michigan residents pay 2.4 times more than people are charged in Canada.

Manufacturers of these prescriptions charge us much more than people in other countries, including our neighbors just across the river in Canada. For some people in Michigan the inflated costs to us can mean the difference between life and death.

Four out of five Americans believe the cost of prescription drugs is unreasonable according to a study published earlier this year by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The same survey found that about one-third of patients say they’re skipping prescription medicine because of the cost!

More than 3,400 drug companies have boosted their prices in the first six months of 2019. The average price hike was 5 times the rate of inflation! Forty-one drug companies have boosted their prices by more than 100 percent. One generic version of the antidepressant Prozac has surged by 879 percent. The price of insulin doubled between 2012 and 2016 according to the Health Care Cost Institute.

For some Michigan residents, a trip across the bridge to Canada has been a ritual to help afford prescription drugs that can be life-saving and or greatly improve their quality of life. For others they just can’t make the drive and should not have too.

That’s why I’ve introduced Senate Bill 525, which would allow the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to establish a Canadian drug importation program to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for Michiganians.

The life-saving developments of pharmaceutical companies are to be applauded – and the need for research and development dollars, and a fair profit for their work should be recognized.

But if you live in Ortonville, Goodrich, or Groveland Township, or any place in Michigan or the USA, you may not be able to afford those high costs for life-saving medications without having to choose between prescriptions or groceries.

Join with me by calling or writing your State Senator and urging them to support Senate Bill 525!

If you have any questions, feel free to call my office at 517-373-1636.

Together we can make a real difference in the lives of so many!

Ruth Johnson, State Senator 14th District, serving Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships