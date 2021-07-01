Council appoints DDA members

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-During the Monday night regular meeting, the village council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of two new board members for the Downtown Development Authority.

David Wilson works with his special assessment district in his subdivision, and Leann Claxton was a member of the Brandon sports boosters and worked with the clothing closet that was previously at the Nazarene Church and is now at Lakeview Community Church.

“David and Leann have both indicated for about the past year that they have been ready to get involved in the community a little more in depth than in the past,” said DDA president Courtney McClerren. “They both come with full support of the DDA, it was unanimous.”

With this approval, the DDA now has eight board members, not including village president Tonja Brice. The board should have nine members plus the village president, but can have up to 12, so at least one more seat will need to be filled.