Council OKs grant for Sherman Park concession stand

Ortonville-At the Monday night meeting, the village council voted 7-0 to approve a resolution for a grant from the DNR that will be used for the Sherman Park concession stand. The grant was awarded previously, but has not yet been used.

“In review of all of the grants that we have that are in process, we’ve had to change the main person in charge in the village which previously was the previous clerk, and I’ve had that changed to my name and I’m dealing with the woman from the DNR who has been very helpful with all of the forms and everything that go through,” said village manager Dale Stuart. “Even though we’re kind of past the date for acceptance of this grant, we’re still fine, we’re still all right because they understand what we’re going through, but what they need from us is the adoption of this resolution and the development project agreement.”

The documentation is an update of the point-person for the DNR to contact, as well as because their fiscal year has changed.

“So, in two discussions with Fred and the DNR, we have two variables that came into effect,” said Tonja Brice, village president. “We changed who our leadership is in the office of the project, and their fiscal year is in September. So between the two they are requesting the items to be updated and sent to them again as it has been a certain time frame and the changes have been made. So it’s not a replacement per say, it’s an update.”

The village will get reimbursements for the project once money has been spent, which at this point it has not been for the project.

“I think we’re lucky they allow us to do this,” said pro-tempore Dan Eschmann.