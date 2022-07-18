Council Oks purchase of foreclosed M-15 property

By David Fleet

Goodrich — On Monday night, the village council voted 3-2 to purchase a tax reverted property on Hawes Road between State and Putnam roads. Councilmembers Walworth and Moore voted no.

The cost to the village is $1,920.76, with a taxable value of $15,700.

“The question is if we (village) purchase the property, what are we going to do with it,” said Sheri Wilkerson, village administrator/clerk.

“Some suggested a farmer’s market or charging stations for electric cars. If we don’t buy the property it will go back to the public.”

The property just south of Elga Credit Union, was owned by Goodrich Center, 4459 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford.

The reverted land purchase is the second for the council within the last year.

In August 2021, the village council voted 3-1 to purchase 5.4 acres of property in the village that was tax reverted from Genesee County.

According to the Genesee County Office of the Treasurer, the 5.40 acres was located north of East Hegel Road just East of M-15 and borders Fairview subdivision. No taxes were paid on the property from the Madison Heights based D&J Investment properties from 2017-2020. The total amount owed was $4,918 with $2,186 interest and fees for a total cost to the village of $7,104.

All parcels foreclosed by a county treasurer’s office are available to be purchased by the State of Michigan, city, village, township or county in which they are located. The acquisition must be made prior to the foreclosed parcels being taken to public auction.

The East Hegel property had some history in the village.

In 2017, the vacant property was considered to be rezoned from Low Density Residential to a Residential Planned Unit Development.

If approved, the Goodrich Haven Senior Living complex, a single senior housing building with 62 units, would have been built on the property. The complex was for low-income seniors under the guidelines of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. However, the planning commission denied the rezoning thus dumping the project.