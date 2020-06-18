COVID fizzels fireworks

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-The Friends of AMOS annual July 4 fireworks have been canceled.

“With disappointment, the Friends of AMOS board of directors has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the annual fireworks display scheduled for July 3, 2020,” the organization said in a statement.

“This decision comes only after careful consideration and discussions with local public health officials, emergency services, and the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority, all who assist in hosting the event.”

The reasons for canceling are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has had most of the state on shut-down for months.

“With the uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic and limits on large gatherings, the concern for the health and safety of our visitors, residents, emergency services, and volunteers will continue to drive decision-making related to large group gathering,” they said.

In addition to public safety, funding for the fireworks comes from local businesses and residents, many of whom have been closed or not working due to the shut-down.

“Friends of AMOS relies on donations each year to fund our event and fireworks show. In most cases, these donations come from our small business community and residents,” they said. “Given the present economic climate, the organization did not feel that it was appropriate to ask our businesses and residents to donate when many are experiencing financial hardship.”

While there will be no fireworks this year, Friends of AMOS is looking forward to when the community can safely gather again.

“Celebrating Independence Day, gathering with our community and neighbors for the annual fireworks is something we look forward to every year. However, in a time of social distancing, we can’t responsibly encourage a gathering of this size to congregate in one area or even smaller areas stretched along M-15,” they said. “We hope our community will safely and responsibly celebrate Independence Day a different way this year and we look forward to next year’s event when we can celebrate together again.”