Crime Watch May 29, 2021

Found child

At 7:02 p.m., May 17, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a found child. The complainant found a small child who could not speak due to her age. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant, who said that shortly after calling 911, the child’s mother picked her up and went home. She pointed deputies towards the residence where the child lives, and deputies spoke with the parents. The father said that the child had walked out an open door and wandered away. The mother said the child had been gone for about a minute when she noticed and went to find her. The child was not harmed or injured. There were no signs or symptoms of impairment for either parent, and there were no previous complaints of child issues for either of them.

Fraud

At 10:57 a.m., May 12, Brandon deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5000 block of Sherwood. Upon arrival, deputies met with the homeowner, who stated that the day before he had received an email from eBay that stated an unknown individual hacked his account and ordered $600 worth of electronics to be sent to Delaware. He was the instructed to by a $200 gift card and did so. The caller then asked for four more gift cards, and the victim grew suspicious and stopped the payment on the gift card. He was given a report number so his credit card company could continue its investigation.

Crash

At 5:56 p.m., May 25, Brandon deputies responded to a traffic crash in the area of Oakwood and Church roads. A Black Ford Edge was driving westbound on Oakwood Road, as was a Silver Jeep. The Jeep was in the west bound passing lane on Oakwood Road for vehicles turning to Southbound Church Street. The driver of the Edge said the driver of the Jeep was slowing down and thought the jeep was stopping on the roadway in the passing lane or turning right into a driveway. The driver of the Edge said he attempted to pass the Jeep while driving in the westbound lane, and while doing so, was hit on the right side. The driver of the jeep said she was in the passing lane, but was not passing anyone, and suddenly decided to turn onto Church Street from the passing lane when she struck the Edge. All drivers and passengers appeared normal at the time of the incident, and the Jeep sustained disabling damage while the Edge sustained functional damage.

Fraud

At 9:38 a.m., May 13, Brandon deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 4000 block of Spruce. The victim walked into the substation to report he had observed a trailer online that was for sale for $1000. He contacted the seller, who directed him to a different website, from which he started receiving emails and a telephone number. He stated that he called the number and a man answered the phone. He stated on May 10, the man had him purchase two Best Buy gift cards and give him the card numbers over the phone. He said on May 12, the man contacted him stating they needed an $800 gift card for shipping insurance and it would be refundable. The victim refused to pay the insurance and offered to pick up the trailer himself. He said he has not been able to contact the seller as the phone number has been disconnected. Deputies had the victim check the gift card balances and they each had a balance of one cent.

Trespassing

At 8:09 a.m., May 24, Brandon deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 800 block of Glass Road. Upon arrival, deputies met with a man who stated the owner of the property had given him permission to post the property and keep others off of it. He said he recently put up two posts with a chain and started posting the property. An unknown individual pulled the post out of the ground and dumped cat litter on the property. The man stated he was going to put up cameras to identify the individual.

Harassing

At 2:20 p.m., May 23, Brandon deputies responded to a report of harassing communications. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a woman who stated that her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her over the last month. She said he was sending her threats via cell phone on a regular basis, and over the last few days had called several times stating he was going to kill her. Deputies attempted to contact him via the number she provided, but it is no longer a working number. She stated all recent contact with him came from a private number. The case remains open.