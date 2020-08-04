Dale Richmond

RICHMOND, DALE LEE of Ortonville; passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. He was 86.

Dale was born June 7, 1934 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Glenn and Dorothy (nee: Holds) Richmond. He married Sharon Mortz on June 7, 1957. Together through 35 years of marriage, they raised three children and cared for 29 foster children. Dale is retired from The Oakland Press and Rochester Community Schools. He was an active member of the Ortonville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Men’s Group. Dale is survived by his three children, Lori (Michael) Cross, Cindy Fox and Dale (Kimberly) Richmond II; his loving partner of 26 years, Virginia Gentry; her children, Janice (Tim Egres) Gentry, David Gentry, Becky (David) Dawley, and Elizabeth Trombley; seven grandchildren, Misti (Paul) Gray, Stephen Fox, Adam (Rebecca) Bushá, Alaina (Nick Sova) Cross, Andrew (Tayler) Cross, Elizabeth (fiancé Nate Belluso) Richmond and Emily Richmond; seven great grandchildren, Austin, Kalyn, Danica and Mikayla Gray, Amelia and Hannah Bushá and Adaline Cross; sister-in-laws, Virginia, Judith and Janet Richmond. Also, survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Richmond; infant daughter Tammy Richmond; son-in-law Michael Fox; three brothers Ronald, Kenneth and Robert Richmond; one sister Maxine Haskill; and his partner’s son Brian Gentry. A private memorial service will be held at the Ortonville United Methodist Church. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the church, O.U.M.C. P.O. Box 286, 93 Church St. Ortonville, MI 48462. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, Ortonville. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com