Dane Guisbert

GUISBERT, DANE H. of Ortonville, Michigan; died on September 23, 2021. He was 95.

Dane was born November 22, 1925 in Cass City, Michigan to the late John and Virginia (nee: Blackmer) Guisbert. He married the former Elizabeth Butler on April 27, 1946 in Cass City, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Elizabeth Guisbert; two sons, John Guisbert and Brian Guisbert; four grandchildren, Karri Reoch, Beth (Patrick) Wetherwax, Becky (Eric) Newcomb and Joshua (Bri) Guisbert; 7 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; his sister Roberta Danks; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Hoopingarner. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, WWII having served as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was retired from GM after 25 years of service. He was life member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge #339 F & AM, Ortonville Eastern Star #286, Ortonville VFW and DAV Pontiac Post #16. He was also a longtime member of the Ortonville United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery, Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville VFW C/O Commander Dennis Hoffman 274 N. Church St., Ortonville, MI 48462. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com