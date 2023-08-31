Darrell Mollett

MOLLETT, DARRELL of Ortonville, Michigan, died on August 28, 2023. He was 67.

Darrell was born January 4, 1956 in Tomahawk, Kentucky. He married Shelly Gula on June 15, 1978 in Waterford, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Shelly Mollett; one daughter, Hannah (Matt Collins) Mollett; mother-in-law, LaVon Gula; he was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Jablonowski. Darrell retired from Detroit Edison. He was a member of North Oaks Church. He was a classic car enthusiast owning a 1969 Chevelle. Funeral service will be Friday September 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Steve Brown, Officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to North Oaks Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com