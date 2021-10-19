Darryl Michael Hartline of Hadley, Michigan; passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 in Lapeer, Michigan. He was born to Chester Paul and Margaret Anna (nee: Hassenflug) Hartline on August 16, 1952, in Southfield, Michigan. He was 69. He married his high school sweetheart and best friend Kim Major on January 28, 1972 in Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Clawson. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Kim, their children, Adam (Darcy) Hartline, Amy (Rob) Williams, Andrew (Katie) Hartline and Tony Tompkins. Additional survivors include his loving grandchildren Madalyne (Phil) Ryskamp, Heather (Mike) Hahn, Michael Hartline, Noah Hartline, Samantha Hartline, and Jackson Hartline. Darryl is also survived by one cherished great grandson Edwin Hahn. Darryl also leaves behind his siblings, Keith (Joyce) Hartline, Cheryl Winnie, Suzanne (Floyd) Kloha, and Diane (Pete) Budd, and his many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Chester and Margaret, and siblings Gerard Hartline, and Gerianne Heinrich. Darryl enjoyed being outdoors and tending to his little farm with the love of his life, Kim. He was an incredibly hard worker, both in the shop and at home. He was an expert trapper and enjoyed hunting. He loved sharing his hobbies and interests with his children and grandchildren, memories they will cherish. A visitation will take place from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. An additional celebration of Darryl’s life will be held in August 2022. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com