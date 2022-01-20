Daughters of the American Revolution: Good Citizen

By David Fleet

Editor

On Jan. 16, the Genesee Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the annual winners of the Good Citizen awards in Linden.

This year 13 Genesee area schools participated recognizing high school seniors who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. Requirements for the students selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen include dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. In addition, an essay is required for the award. The focus of this years essay was, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it.”

The essays answered the question in two hours, within 550 words: How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership and patriotism help support our nation?

This year Goodrich Senior Ashley Brown, 17, finished third in competition.

Brown is the GHS National Honor Society President, serves on senior student government, and is currently dual enrolled at Mott Community College in general education classes.

Brown is a member of the high school band where she plays the clarinet, wind ensemble and drum-line, the varsity basketball and soccer teams. She is also a member of DECA and was on the 2021 homecoming court.

Ashley is the daughter of Shelby and Marc Brown of Atlas Township.

Atlas Township resident Carol Powers is the Vice Regent Genesee chapter DAR.

“The Genesee Chapter DAR is pleased to sponsor this yearly contest which showcases the many hard working talented seniors in Genesee County High Schools,” said Powers. “This award, created in 1934 to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship, is widely recognized as a very high achievement and can be used on resumes’ and applications.”