DDA, Consumers Energy team up for small businesses

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is partnering with Consumers Energy to support small businesses in Downtown Ortonville.

Consumer Energy’s dollar-for-dollar match with the DDA’s 2021 recovery plan will create a buy one get one opportunity for the Downtown Dollars program. The DDA has received a grant for $4,000 to support a BOGO version of the Downtown dollars to help businesses that have struggled through the pandemic.

“Our focus as an organization is to engage customers, build a sense of community for our residents and visitors and generate commerce for our small businesses,” said Courtney McClerren, DDA President. “During the pandemic, it has been critical for us to double down on resources and initiatives to help our struggling small businesses, including expanding our Downtown Dollars program.”

The program began during the holiday season of 2017, and in less than 4 years has generated over $18,000 in commerce for participating Ortonville locations. Now, with the BOGO promotion, any shoppers can purchase Downtown Dollars at ortonvilledda.org or in person at the village offices, 476 Mill Street, and receive twice what they purchase.

“By providing a match to our Downtown Dollars program, Consumers Energy is helping to ignite our rebound,” said DDA Executive Director Matt Jenkins. “This partnership will make sure that more money is spent locally, giving the local small shops we all enjoy a boost as they continue to experience ups and downs in this recovery.”