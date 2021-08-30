Dennis Atherton

ATHERTON, Dennis R.; of Ortonville; passed away Aug 29, 2021; age 79; husband of Sandra; father of Dennis “Russ” Atherton Jr, John Atherton, Tonyea VanPatten & the late Danelle (Brett) Orr; grandpa of Justin Noble, Chelsea (Jim) Atherton, Brittany Atherton, Alexis (Tyler) Mitosinka, Breeana Atherton, Zach VanPatten & Emily Orr; great grandpa of Jayden, Josie & Jackson; brother of Margaret Merrill & Gerald Atherton; many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by siblings: June Killiane, Frances Haslip, Robert Atherton & Donna Sullivan. Dennis co-owned/operated ABC Harley-Davidson, Waterford and enjoyed racing/riding motorcycles. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday, Sept 3rd from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Private family memorial service/interment at All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or American Heart Assn. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com