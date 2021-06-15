Diane Stockwell

STOCKWELL, DIANE LYNN of Goodrich, Michigan . Passed away on June 12, 2021. She was 68.

Diane was born November 10, 1952 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late George and Jennie (nee: Atkinson) Stokes. She married Dennis Stockwell on September 3, 1994 in Goodrich, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Stockwell, her children, Charles (Jeana) Amy, Angela (Michael) Stockwell, Connie (Chad) Lueck, Robert (Sheryl) Stockwell, Denise Wilson, Nicole (Kenneth Byczynski) Stockwell, Jennifer (William) Wiles and Taylor (Jake) Wheat; 32 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; three sisters, Sharon Hyde, Connie Howitt-Scott and Rebecca (Charles) Young; one brother, Ronald Stokes. Also survived by her many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Diane was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Amy in 1989, one daughter, Tamara Stockwell; one sister, Janet Hillier and one brother, Richard Stokes. Diane enjoyed baking, traveling, writing poems and loved to collect photos of family. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the family. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com