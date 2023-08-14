Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame nominations needed

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon — The Brandon School District is accepting nominations for the Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame.

“The school district is very excited to continue with our Distinguished Alumni tradition in which we are able to honor some truly remarkable Blackhawk alumni,” said district superintendent Carly Stone.

Nominees must have graduated from Brandon High School at least 10 years ago, and since graduating, have distinguished themselves through achievement, service and contributions to their community, profession or nation.

Some examples may include achieving the highest level of their profession or organization, significant accomplishments in their area of expertise, being awarded a great honor within their career or organization, rising to the highest levels of public service, holding a position of prestige or notoriety beyond the Ortonville/Brandon community or specific and significant accomplishments during decades of service as a local elected official or leader within the Ortonville/Brandon community.

“We are looking forward to reviewing this fall’s nominees and celebrating this year’s distinguished alumni on September 28th at 6 p.m.,” said Stone.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31. The form can be found at www.brandonschooldistrict.org/index.php/distinguished-alumni-award and can be sent to mschubring@brandon.k12.mi.us or to 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, MI 48462, ATTN Carly Stone. A committee will review the nominations and choose honorees for the ceremony.

Past honorees include Fran Moore Hotchkiss, Ron Sutton, Justin Quisenberry, Clark and Lori Cook, Dr. Cynthia McDermott, Dr. Gwen Hamilton, Lieutenant Greg Glover and more.