District door locks upgraded

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-Updated security devices are now installed on doors district wide.

Wayne Wright, district superintendent, said new Schlage brand locks where installed on classroom doors throughout the district earlier this year.

“We addressed the classroom lock (security updates) last year in preparation for the (2020) school bond,” said Wright. “We looked at the Nightlock System at that point, we found a better system.”

“Teachers can now just flip a button and the door is locked,” he said “The Schlage System is better suited for what the district needs.”

In 2019 classroom locks were researched.

“It’s a handle on the door, similar to a deadbolt system,” he said. “Flip it and it locks, flip it again and it’s opened. It takes a matter of seconds.”

The Nightlock System requires a plate to be locked in toward the bottom of the door, he said.

Those were installed this summer, and they were all completed earlier this year, said Wright.

According to news sources the security Nightlock system had received praise from Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. The security devices had been installed at Oxford High School a few years ago and may have prevented the shooter from taking even more lives. The shooting left four students dead and injured seven other people. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing four counts of first-degree murder. He has been charged as an adult. His parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are facing involuntary manslaughter charges. All three are in custody.