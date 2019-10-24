District OK’s school pychologist

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On Monday night, the Brandon Board of Education approved the employment of a school psychologist with a 5-0 vote. Board members Kevin McClellen and Lisa Kavalhuna were absent with notice.

Amanda Miller will be the psychologist at Harvey-Swanson Elementary, working in intervention.

“We’re building our support team in the elementaries, and we’re happy to have her here,” said Diane Zedan, director of Special Education.

The district has recently increased positions for mental health within the district, and with the hiring of Miller, there is now a psychologist at both Harvey-Swanson and Oakwood Elementaries.

“I graduated for University of Detroit Mercy in May, so last year I completed my internship here,” said Miller. “I left for a couple months, and I was texting Diane saying ‘I want to come back to Brandon, it’s such a great place to be’ so I’m happy to be back.