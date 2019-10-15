Donald Bush

BUSH, DONALD of Ortonville, Michigan; died on October 14, 2019. He was 93.

Born on April 11, 1926 in Manchester, England to the late John Samuel and Alice (nee: Ashton) Bush. He is survived by three sons, Glen (Donna) Bush, David (Elaine) Bush and Mark (Corrine) Bush; also survived by seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Donald retired from Pontiac Motor. He was a veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force, WWII. Don played semi-pro Lacrosse and enjoyed recreational hockey, having last laced his skate at the age of 70. Services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation Michigan https://www.nkfm.org Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family, go to www.villagefh.com