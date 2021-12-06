Donald Cole

COLE, DONALD B. of Ortonville, Michigan formerly of Warren; died on December 3, 2021. He was 87.

Donald was born February 3, 1934 in Howell, Michigan to the late Leo R. and Mary E. (nee: Lennon) Cole. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Sue (Nance) Cole; He is survived by his daughter, Mary Kamp (Roger) Roy; two step-children, David (Karen) Hallman and Karen (Kelly) Kelmar; two grandchildren, Dylan and Kevin Kamp; four step-grandchildren, Katie Jeffery, Kyle Hallman, Ryan and Jessica Kelmar; three step great-grandchildren, Kenny, Mason and Scarlett; his beloved canine companion, Blue Angel. Donald served in the U.S. Army-Korea. He retired from General Electric after a 36-year career. He was an avid softball player, enjoyed horses, traveling out west, snowmobiling and being with family. No services will be held.

Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, K9 Stray Rescue of Oxford of O.A.T.S. of Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com