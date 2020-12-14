Doris Bullen Curran-age 64 of Washburn, Tenn., formerly of Ortonville, died November 29, 2020 after a long battle with Metastatic Stage 4 Breast Cancer. She was a retired employee of Grainger County Schools as a teacher’s assistant. Doris was a 1975 Brandon High School graduate. She is preceded in death by her father, James Pryor “J.P.” Bullen; step-father, Paul Edward Branson; sister, Donna Throesch.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard “Dick” Curran; daughters, Olivia (Chris) Bailey and Melissa Renner; grandchildren, Eric and Aidan Manning, Dillon Renner; Carson, Ryder and Barrett Bailey; mother, Stelmo Estel Branson.

A celebration of life will be planned after the Covid Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.