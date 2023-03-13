Early work on M-15 begins

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — Orange barrels are popping up as spring flowers soon will last week with tree and brush removal along M-15 in Atlas Township prior to a major slow down in early summer.

Recently, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced two projects on M-15 in Atlas Township beginning after June 1 that will provide drivers with a few new slow-downs.

The trees must be removed before the end of March due to the two bats, the endangered Indiana bat and the threatened Northern Long-Eared bat. Both bats may roost in the township trees and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Michigan DEQ both say the trees need to come down before the bats arrive in the state.

Replacement of the Cummings Drain culvert between Maple and Hill roads along with the Paddison Drain culvert between Kipp and Horton roads are scheduled. The culverts will be replaced simultaneously and to maintain traffic temporary signals allowing one lane of traffic through the work area will be installed. Message boards set up at the I-69 and I-75 ramps will notify drivers prior to entering M-15.

A public hearing will be set to discuss the project, prior to June.

