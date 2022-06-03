Eat Up and Meet Up 2022

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

The Meet Up and Eat Up program will be starting soon for the Brandon School District. The summer-long program serves lunch to any child up to 18 years old, or any adult up to age 26 that is mentally or physically disabled.

“It’s important because there’s no charge, it’s free lunch,” said Monica Genslak, Director of Food Services for Brandon Schools.

This year, the free lunch will be offered Monday-Friday at Harvey Swanson Elementary School, 209 Varsity Drive, Ortonville, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The program runs June 20-August 19, but will be closed June 27-July 10.

Meet Up and Eat Up is federally funded, and the school traditionally serves around 100 kids per day.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity for kids to get together as a community and have lunch, especially with food being so costly right now,” she said. “A lot of the community education camps are at Harvey Swanson this summer, so they can have lunch as part of their camp as well.”

For more information on Meet Up and Eat Up, visit brandonschooldistrict.org. Menus can be found under the food services department tab.