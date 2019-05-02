EBSC kitchen upgrade

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Edna Burton Senior Center kitchen is now approved for use by the health department.

“It’s very, very close to being totally complete,” said Brandon Township Clerk Candee Allen. “But we’re very, very happy to have it back working. We lost a lot of revenue not being able to rent it out.”

The project to re-do the kitchen has been underway since October, when the kitchen ceased operation. It was paid for with Community Development Block Grant money from both Brandon and Groveland, as both communities have residents that use the center on a regular basis. It cost about $48,000 from Brandon’s CDBG funds and about $22,000 from Groveland’s CDBG funds.

Though the kitchen is not fully complete, it is in working order and was approved by the health department on April 23 for use.

“There’s some wood working to do outside of the roll up window, a dew other small issues with the flooring and baseboards, they didn’t put in baseboards,” said Allen.

The Edna Burton Senior Center serves lunch at 11:45 a.m. every day the center is open, and the menu can be found in their newsletter at brandontownship.us. They also package and deliver meals to the home-bound in the community Monday-Friday. Call 248-627-6447 for more information on lunches or the center programs.