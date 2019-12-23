Edward “Edd” Bryant

BRYANT, EDWARD, “EDD” of Ortonville; died December 20, 2019. He was 72.

Born on March 29, 1947 in Oakdale, Kentucky to Herman and Mary (nee: Brewer) Bryant. He married Carol Sue Lomason on June 15, 1984 in Clarkston, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife Carol Sue Bryant; four children, Christian Bryant, Aaron Bryant, Tami Bryant and Adam (Kaytee) Bryant; 4 grandchildren, Carter, Zachary, Emma and Ava Bryant; three sisters Kathleen (Joe) Spress, Debbie Bryant and Audrey McClelland; also survived by many Nieces and Nephews and his two Yorkies, Sophia and Booty. He was preceded in death by his brother Gene Bryant and brother-in-law Everette McClelland also his Yorkie, Chevy. Edward retired from GM after 34 years. Edward and Carol enjoyed spending time at their second home in Ardmore, Alabama. He was a member of the Flaming Pistons Car Club, enjoyed NASCAR and attending car shows throughout the country, but his favorite pastime was rebuilding classic cars with a special fondness for Chevelles. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery with Military Honors. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Also, Friday 10:00 a.m. till time of service. To send a condolence to the family, go to www.villagefh.com