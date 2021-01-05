Edward “Zeke” Konzer

Edward “Zeke” James Konzer, age 88 of Waterford, formerly of Ortonville, passed away on December 25. Born in Mt. Clemens on April 15, 1932, Ed served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955 and became a longstanding member of the Elks. His greatest accomplishment was the creation of K & K Service Station Maintenance Company in 1960. He loved anything with an engine: boats, planes, snowmobiles and especially karts and cars and his motorhome. He was involved with racing for years. After racing, his interest switched to golf. Ed is survived by his wife Patsy (Boyer), children Kerry (Barb), Kim (Eileen), Kyle (Angela), grandchildren Cale (Kaila), Kati (Shawn), Chloe (Steven), Cannon, Cason and Jesse, and great granddaughters Palmer, Kedzie and Collins, as well as his beloved dog Bella. His remains will rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. A celebration of his life will be held in his honor at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.