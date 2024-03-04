EF-2 tornado rips through Grand Blanc into Atlas Township

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — At approximately 1:20 am, Feb. 28 a tornado touched down in Grand Blanc in the area of Dort Highway and Reid Road, in Grand Blanc Township.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado an EF-2 with estimated peak wind at 115 mph and a width of 450 yards covered about six miles proceeding east through Grand Blanc City, Indian Hill Subdivision, the Grand Blanc Commons, Kings Pointe Subdivision, through Perry and Belsay roads and then into Atlas Township. Many residents sought cover.

State Rep. David Martin, R-Davison, expressed appreciation for first responders and praised the resiliency of people in the Grand Blanc area after a tornado.

“I’m thankful there were no injuries in the storm on Tuesday night,” Martin said. “The first responders and other volunteers who stepped up to help those who were affected have been amazing. It’s impressive to see so many neighbors helping neighbors.”

Residents of Atlas Township were cleaning up trees and debris on Wednesday morning. Widespread power and phone outages were also reported, said Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor.

“We reached out to Grand Blanc Township administration to offer assistance following the storm,” said Kautman-Jones.

The emergency sirens in the township were utilized during the recent storm. On March 2, the first Saturday of the month, the sirens will be tested. “Also, we’ll again provide weather radios for our seniors in the township with funding from an upcoming community block grant.

The tornado touched down in Creasey Bicentennial Park damaging the south pavilion and uprooting a pine tree, reported the NWS.

The tornado tracked east northeast across Westminster Circle where multiple trees were snapped, two garage doors were blown out, and a roof was partially stripped from one home. The tornado continued tracking east northeast across Porter and Reid roads where multiple limbs and trees were snapped. The peak of damage occurred at an industrial complex at the intersection of Reid Road and South Dort Highway.

Rep. Martin said he had been in touch with Grand Blanc officials and several community members who were affected, and passed along several resources offered by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services’ (DIFS) that people may find helpful as they work with insurance companies to file a claim and repair damages:

•DIFS Consumer Counselor: Insurance Policies and How to Claim What is Yours

•DIFS Guide to Resolving Insurance Problems/Complaint Form

•How to be “Claim Smart”

•DIFS Consumer Counselor: Homeownership vs. Repair Cost Policies

Insurance Claims Tracking Sheet

•Residents can contact the Office of Consumer Services at 877-999-6442 with any questions regarding what an insurer must do. DIFS workers can also help explain policy language.

Residents who have issues with their insurer or claims process may file a complaint with DIFS at Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints.