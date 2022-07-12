Eleanor Marshall

Eleanor Daisy Marshall, age 93 of Clarkston, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Standish House, in Waterford. Eleanor was born, May 20,1929 in Pontiac, Michigan, to Joseph and Leta Winter. Mrs. Marshall was employed as a buyer of cosmetics and jewelry for Rite Aid Drug Stores. She also enjoyed activities and meeting with friends at the Senior Center in Ortonville. Mrs. Marshall is survived by her children, Gail (Charles Brown) Gillette and Scot (Delana) Marshall; a sister Sharon Crady; 8 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael (2003), children Denise Denchfield, Sheryl Tuttle, and Dean Tuttle. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Leona, Marlene and Cathleen. Visitation for Mrs. Marshall will take place on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 11:00a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville. Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.villagefh.com