Elizabeth ‘Betty’ DeWilde

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann DeWilde, age 89, of Wyoming, MI, former resident of Ortonville, passed peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022 at home. Betty was born in Detroit and raised in Dearborn by parents Arthur and Edith Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Deane Moore. Surviving is her loving husband Andre; brother Michael (Mary Lou) Moore; son Gregory (Kitty) DeWilde; son Michael (Mandy) DeWilde; daughter Elizabeth “Beth” (Dennis) Gargano; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Memorial services and inurnment will take place on May 29, 2022 at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church in East Tawas, Michigan.

To see full obituary, please visit: www.NeptuneSociety.com.