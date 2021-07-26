Elizabeth ‘Joyce’ Engler

ENGLER, ELIZABETH JOYCE of Essexville, Michigan formerly of Ortonville; died July 22, 2021. She was 83.

Elizabeth was born July 29, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Herman Otto and Vivian L. (nee: Reid) Yeacker. She married Kenneth Engler on October 12, 1951 in Caddo County, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2004 She is survived by five children, Michael (Kimberly) Engler, Douglas F. (Lynn) Engler, Gordon S. Engler, Timothy (Kathy) Engler and Samuel D. (Ann) Engler; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; three brothers, Truman R. (Delores) Woodworth, Dennis G. McClaren and Louis V. (Jane) Augustine; one sister, Gloria (Robert) Forys; she was preceded in death by two newborn sons, Richard and Kevin Engler, five brothers, Robert J. (Marge) Yeacker, Jerry L. (MaryAnn) Yeacker, Samuel D. (Sue) Woodworth, Michael Woodworth and Peter R. Augustine. Joyce had many talents and occupations. A “Jill of all trades” per say. She owned her own restaurant. She prepared tax returns as well as working for Pontiac Motors/GM. Her most treasured occupation was a homemaker taking care of her family. Her talents were limitless. She loved arts and crafts and gardening. She had the most beautiful flower beds and had a craft room that looked like a Hobby Lobby. She enjoyed her time bowling and traveling to tournaments and playing bingo and bunko with her friends. She loved spending time up north at the cabin. Joyce loved cooking Thanksgiving meals at the cabin and would fit as many family members as she could in a small environment. She enjoyed taking walks in the woods and watching the grandkids run and play and laugh all over the property. She would fit so many people in the cabin at Thanksgiving and yet always enjoyed the more the merrier attitude. She enjoyed having pool parties at the house on the lake and taking the pontoon boat out for a ride. She had a strong faith in her relationship with the Lord. She attended First Baptist Church of Goodrich for many years with her husband before he passed away and continued until she became ill. She enjoyed helping the church in many ways as well as teaching Sunday school. She loved telling jokes and making people laugh about silly things that some may think wasn’t funny at all. Her family was the most important relationship in her life. She raised 5 boys which was a task in itself. Each son different in their own right, however was always there to help in any way she could. As the family grew with daughter in laws and grandchildren, her love was always abundant to surround everyone. She loved her siblings and enjoyed telling us about her childhood and the fact she was married at 14 still amazes us. Joyce will be missed by all that knew her. We can only imagine the loving welcome party she had entering heaven when her husband and mom and other family and friends greeted her. Rest in peace Mom, mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzales of First Baptist Church of Goodrich, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com