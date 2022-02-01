Elizabeth Guisbert

GUISBERT, ELIZABETH A. of Ortonville, Michigan; died on January 29, 2022. She was 94.

Elizabeth was born June 21, 1927 in Cass City, Michigan to the late Elmer P. and Ida Mae (nee: Beech) Butler. She married Dane Guisbert on April 27, 1946 in Cass City, Michigan. He preceded her in death September 2021. She is survived by two sons, John Guisbert and Brian Guisbert; four grandchildren, Karri Reoch, Beth (Patrick) Wetherwax, Becky (Eric) Newcomb and Joshua (Bri) Guisbert; seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Roberta Danks. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Hoopingarner; four brothers, Ken Butler, Jerry Butler, Paul Butler and Frank Butler; three sisters, Mae Dodds, Edith Rae and Alice McComb. Elizabeth was Brandon Township Deputy Treasurer for 9 years and was employed at the Village Dry Goods. She was life member and Past Worthy Matron of the Ortonville Eastern Star #286. Elizabeth was also a longtime member of the Ortonville United Methodist Church and Charter member of the Mary Narrin Circle. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery, Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Eastern Star services under the auspices of the Eastern Star #286 of Ortonville will take place Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ortonville United Methodist Church or Eastern Star #286. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com