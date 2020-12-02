Elwyn Saunders

By

SAUNDERS, ELWYN DALE of Ortonville; Died December 1, 2020.  He was 60. 

He was born on February 1, 1960 to the late Elwyn Carey “Red” and Harriet Lucille (nee: Westerby) Saunders.   He is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Barb Marsh; daughter, Katherine Marsh; three sisters, Karen (Bob) McArthur, Sharon Lowes and Jennifer (Larry) Orr; one brother, Kevin (Carol) Saunders; also survived by 14 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and great nephews.  Elwyn was a 1978 graduate of Brandon High School.  He has been employed with Angstrom Tubular Solutions since 1979 as an engineering manager.  A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.  Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF (Ortonville Emergency Community Fund).  To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.

Elwyn Saunders added by on
