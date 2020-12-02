Elwyn Saunders

SAUNDERS, ELWYN DALE of Ortonville; Died December 1, 2020. He was 60.

He was born on February 1, 1960 to the late Elwyn Carey “Red” and Harriet Lucille (nee: Westerby) Saunders. He is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Barb Marsh; daughter, Katherine Marsh; three sisters, Karen (Bob) McArthur, Sharon Lowes and Jennifer (Larry) Orr; one brother, Kevin (Carol) Saunders; also survived by 14 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and great nephews. Elwyn was a 1978 graduate of Brandon High School. He has been employed with Angstrom Tubular Solutions since 1979 as an engineering manager. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF (Ortonville Emergency Community Fund). To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.