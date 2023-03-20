EV charging station eyed by Goodrich

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich —On Monday night village council meeting consideration will be given to the funding for electric vehicle charging station.

Sheri Wilkerson, village administrator will seek grant applications.

The State of Michigan will receive about $110 million for the Nation Electric Vehicle Formula Program, through the end of 2026. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will lead the administration of this program, in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Public Service Commission and Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

One possible location for an EV charging infrastructure is the recently purchased tax reverted property on Hawes Road between State and Putnam roads. The cost to the village was $1,920.76, with a taxable value of $15,700.