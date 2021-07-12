IRWIN, EVA JOYCE of Groveland Township, Michigan; died July 8, 2021. She was 73.

Eva was born August 4, 1947 in Goodrich, Michigan to Florence (nee: Burrows) and the late Hugh J. Hauer. Eva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married her high school sweetheart David Irwin on May 22, 1965. He survives her and over the next 56 years they raised four children, David (Theresa) Irwin, Scott Irwin, Kyle (Karen) Irwin and Jessica (TJ) Baughman; eight grandchildren, Davy, Nicole, Joelle, Sierra, Jacob, Brendan, Emmett and Lincoln; two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Macy; two sisters, Judy Hauer and Mary Lynn Hernandez; two brothers, Jim and Jay Hauer. She grew up on the family farm spending days playing with her two sisters and numerous cousins. She babysat her eight grandchildren and doted on her two great grandchildren. She and David enjoyed spending time at their cabin up in Roscommon and traveling when they wanted. Eva loved Elvis, garage saling, crafting, Tiger Baseball, sewing and her annual cooking making days with her grandkids. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Leah Caron officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com