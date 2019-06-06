Eye on the future:Brandon schools career fair

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Students at Brandon Schools are looking forward towards possible future careers.

On May 24, Brandon Middle School hosted a professional hockey player, a former Detroit Tiger, CPAs, an engineer and a dozen other career professionals.

“Career Day was a phenomenal day at BMS,” said teacher Nathan Odinga. “The students enjoyed hearing from a variety of presenters.

They reported back to us a desire to learn more about careers that interested them and how learning about these careers will help them choose their educational path going forward.”

In addition, on June 3, Harvey Swanson and Oakwood Elementary schools held their first career awareness day.

Kindergarten-2nd grade went to Oakwood to learn about police officers, fire fighters, veterinarians and more, while 3rd-5th grade students went to Harvey Swanson to learn about marketing, lawyers, journalism, political positions, storm chasing and many more throughout the day.

“Following career awareness day, I heard many students buzzing about the career sessions they participated in and also what they aspire to be when they grow up,” said Oakwood principal Coy Stewart. “Our goal for this event was to make students aware of the many possibilities for future careers and to get them thinking. That mission was certainly accomplished.”

Local parents as well as community members presented to the students, including Township Supervisor Kathy Thurman, Trustee and lawyer Jayson Rumball, Deputy Mike Taylor, and Fran Hotchkiss from the township library.

“Students and teachers shared all sorts of highlights of their learning throughout the day,” said Harvey Swanson principal Debbie Brauer. “Career Awareness Day was a success thanks to the planning committee, the presenters, the staff, all the volunteers and our hard working students. We look forward to next year.