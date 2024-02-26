Fifteen years of Sharin’ O’ the Green

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is once again holding their Sharin’ O’ the Green fundraiser for the month of March, in preparation for the Easter food collection and distribution.

“This is an annual opportunity in March where any funds donated to OCEF during the month of March that are marked as Sharin’ O’ the Green will be matched dollar for dollar up to $3,000 by the Village Church of Ortonville,” said Robin Loughlin, OCEF vice-chair.

The fundraiser runs through March in the spirit of the anonymous donor who founded Sharin O’ the Green in 2009. He passed in 2011.

Donations must be specified as ‘Sharin’ O’ the Green’, and they may be made through oceffoodpantry.org, or by cash or check made out to OCEF. Checks can be mailed to PO box 282, Ortonville, MI 48462. Cash or checks can also be placed in the locked OCEF donation box located at the service desk at Bueche’s Food World.

In addition to Sharin’ O’ the Green, the Oxford Meijer Simply Give Program has chosen OCEF as their charity to support for the month of March.

“$10 Simply Give cards are located at the checkout lines,” said Loughlin. “If you take a Simply Give card and scan it, $10 will be added to your bill, and you will be donating $10 to OCEF and Meijer will also donate $10 to OCEF.”

March 2 and March 23 have been designated as double match days, where Meijer will automatically donate $20 to OCEF for every $10 donated on those two dates, meaning OCEF will receive $30 for every $10 donation at the Oxford Meijer.

“OCEF will continue to benefit from the Simply Give program through the entire month of March,” said Loughlin. “This is at the Oxford Meijer location only.”

All of this combines with the Easter collection and distribution for OCEF families. Items for the collection are needed by Sunday, March 24, and the Easter sorting will be at 1 p.m. on March 24 at St. Anne Church.

Items can be donated at the collection sites, including the Brandon Township Public Library and the OCEF bin inside Bueche’s Food World. Loughlin will also be at Bueche’s with the OCEF truck on March 16, 1-4 p.m., for collection and donations.

Anyone with questions or who would like to volunteer can call 248-804-7149.