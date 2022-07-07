For the love of Halloween:Glinda’s Closet

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — A new non-profit organization is opening a clothing closet in Ortonville. Glinda’s Closet will be opening soon at 48 South St., suite 104, and will provide Halloween costumes to children in the community.

“Glinda’s Closet was born from a love of Halloween and children,” said Dana Felter, founder and CEO. “My family is so into Halloween and we just wanted to give back to others.”

Felter has fond memories of marching in the costume parade at Harvey-Swanson Elementary school, and wants other kids to have the same experiences.

“This past year, my son, one of his friends didn’t have a costume, and he came home asking if he could bring a costume for his friend at school,” she said. “We just really want to give back and make sure all kids get to celebrate. A lot of times when it comes to holidays, that’s the one that people cut back on when they’re struggling.”

The organization provides new or gently used costumes to families with children 12 and under in Ortonville and the surrounding areas.

“We’re going to be at the Ortonville Farmer’s Market on July 23 accepting costume and monetary donations, and we’ll have face painting for a donation,” she said. “People can always drop off donation at our office by appointment, and we also have a drop station in Clarkston and the Lakeview Community Church. We are willing to come get costumes as well. It’s an easy way to help because kids outgrow their costumes every year.”

The organization is fully run by volunteers.

“We don’t have any paid staff, this is just a labor of love to help kids,” she said.

On Oct. 2, a costume giveaway at the Old Town Hall, 486 Mill St. Ortonville, is set. Register for the free event and find more information at glindascloset.org.