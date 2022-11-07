Former Blackhawk Player of the Week

Angola In. — Catherine Dobies, a 2020 Brandon High School graduate and sophomore outside hitter on the Trine University women’s volleyball team received the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Volleyball Position Player of the Week award for the first time in her career after leading Trine to a pair of conference wins versus Alma College and Olivet College. Trine University is located in Angola In.

In the 3-1 win against the Scots, Dobies had 16 kills and only one error (.366 hitting percentage) to lead the offense. She also chipped in with an assist, an ace and a block assist to register a team-high 17.5 points on the night. Playing in the back row, Dobies had nine digs as well to add to her value on the court.

The Thunder were victorious in three sets in the final match of the regular season against the Comets last weekend. Dobies was the only student-athlete in double figures in the match with 15 kills. She had more attacks go for kills than not with a .519 hitting percentage in 27 total attacks in the match. Once again, Dobies went for nine digs in the match to give her 18 on the week. Dobies has taken the lead with 173 kills on the year and is second in digs with 191.