Former Goodrich teacher, principal named Gov. senior education advisor

By David Fleet

Editor

Lansing — A former Goodrich Schools administrator and teacher was recently promoted to Senior Education Advisor in the Executive Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Stephanie O’Dea had served as Governor Whitmer’s K-12 policy advisor for the last two years after 19 years as a high school teacher and K-12 administrator in several school districts including Cheboygan, Goodrich, Mt. Morris and New Lothrop and as the associate superintendent of instruction at Montcalm Area Intermediate School District. She was elected to the General Education Leadership Network executive board, previously serving as the chair.

O’Dea worked in the Goodrich School District as a high school science teacher from 2005-2009 and over the next four years served as high school assistant principal, high school assistant principal/athletic director and interim high school principal.

O’Dea holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Spring Arbor University, a secondary teaching certificate, a K-12 administrative certificate and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Michigan- Flint. She is a proud parent of three Michigan public school students.

Following O’Dea’s appointment Governor Whitmer commented on the new team in Lansing.

“Michigan is on the move because of Michiganders who get things done that make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am welcoming some new and familiar faces to my executive office team. Together, we are going to keep our foot on the accelerator and move Michigan forward.”