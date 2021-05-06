Former Martian makes NCAA-DII golf championship

By David Fleet

Editor

Sydni Harding qualified on May 5 for the NCAA Championships for the second time in her career with an eighth place finish at the NCAA DII East Regional at Prairie View Golf Course, Carmel, Ind. Harding finished second among individual qualifiers behind Emma Thorngren of Missouri-St. Louis, who is ranked as the No. 8 individual in Division II.

Harding a 2017 Goodrich graduate and Northwood University graduate student shot rounds of 74-76-75 in the event to finish with a nine-over par total of 225, good for eighth place overall. She reached the NCAA Championships by being one of the top three finishers from schools which did not reach the team portion of the championship.

“I played a solid three rounds at Carmel,” said Harding after the match. “I’m now excited to now play in my home state of Michigan. This time I have more experience and a much better player. I’ve not played in Dearborn—I know it’s a tough course with a lot of water. But, I’m ready and ready to for a good run.”

As a Martian, she was named First Team All State Division 3 in 2015 and 2016. At Northwood, Harding was named First Team All-GLIAC this season, marking the third straight year she has earned All-GLIAC (Honorable Mention – 2019, Second Team – 2020).

Harding has turned in her best season as a Northwood Timberwolf with a scoring average of 75.9, which is the lowest in school history, according to Northwood athletic department. She finished in the top third of all five of the events this season, including winning the NC4K Classic.

Harding received a Operations and Supply Chain Management Degree from Northwood in 2020. She is currently an MBA student.

For the season, Harding ended the year with an individual winning percentage of .877 (348-49) and recently earned spot as an individual for the NCAA East Regional Championship. In addition, she has been named the Women’s Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year at the Timby Awards. Harding is one of only two players to reach the NCAA Championships as an individual (Jamie Long).

The NCAA Championships will take place May 11-15 at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn